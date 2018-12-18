Clashes show the fragility of the Yemen deal; the devil is in the details

The clashes were a disappointing contrast to “the good news and message of hope” Griffiths had presented to the U.N. Security Council on Friday. And they served as a sign that the agreements — which also include a prisoner exchange and efforts to slow fighting in Taizz, a city besieged by the Houthis — leave plenty of room for snarls in implementation. The deal also leaves out core details vital to ending the bloodshed and starvation in Yemen.