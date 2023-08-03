Women’s World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and scores

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.
Group play is over at the Women’s World Cup — it’s time for the knockout rounds.
The United States will not repeat as World Cup champions after losing in a penalty-kick shootout to Sweden in the round of 16 on Sunday. Spain, Japan, the Netherlands, England, Australia, Colombia and France advanced to the quarterfinals, which begin Thursday night (Pacific time).
Here’s a look at what comes next at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:
WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS
Spain vs. Netherlands preview
The buzz: Spain, a heavy pre-tournament favorite, stumbled in its group-play final to finish second in the standings. But it rebounded nicely in the round of 16 to thump Switzerland behind two first-half goals from Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, one of three Spanish players with three scores in the tournament.
That earned La Roja, No. 6 in the world, its first trip to the women’s World Cup quarterfinals, where it will face the ninth-ranked Dutch, a tournament finalist four years ago. The Dutch have been nearly perfect, with only a 1-1 draw with the No. 1 U.S. marring its record. The U.S. goal, from Lindsey Horan on a corner kick, is the only one allowed in four games by the Dutch, who won their round-of-16 matchup with South Africa 2-0.
But that methodical victory, on goals from Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn, proved costly in another way when midfielder Danielle van de Donk was handed her second yellow card of the tournament in the 67th minute, meaning she’ll have to sit out the quarterfinal.
Van de Donk, who ranks in the top five all-time for the Netherlands in appearances and goals, has started all 15 of her country’s women’s World Cup games.
Japan vs. Norway preview
The buzz: Japan scored a tournament-high 11 goals in the group stage, then added three more in its round-of-16 win over Norway. The Japanese have been the best technical team of the competition and their 4-0 rout of Spain in group play stamped it as a favorite entering the elimination stages.
Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa, playing in her first World Cup, has scored in three of Japan’s four games and leads the team with five goals, but six others have contributed goals as well, giving Japan a balanced attack.
The Japanese can also play defense, having shut out three of their four opponents. Sweden, meanwhile, advanced by winning a seven-round penalty shootout with the top-ranked U.S. after playing 120 minutes to a scoreless draw. The game was decided when a ball sensor and a video replay determined that Lina Hutrig’s penalty try had, indeed, crossed the goal line by the narrowest of margins.
But the Swedes have earned their spot in the quarterfinals, going unbeaten through four games, with goalkeeper Zecira Musovic allowing just one goal and making 16 saves in her three starts. Amanda Ilestedt has three goals, and Rebecka Blomqvist and Fridolina Rolfo two each for Sweden.
