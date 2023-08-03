Advertisement
Soccer

Women’s World Cup schedule: Start times for every match and scores

WWCup Portugal US Soccer
(Andrew Cornaga / Associated Press)
WWCup France Panama Soccer
(Mark Baker / Associated Press)
WWCup Spain Zambia Soccer
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)
WWCup Vietnam Netherlands Soccer
(Alessandra Tarantino / Associated Press)
APTOPIX WWCup Argentina Sweden Soccer
(Andrew Cornaga / Associated Press)
Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery
(John Cowpland / Associated Press)
WWCup Portugal US Soccer
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)
WWCup China England Soccer
(James Elsby / Associated Press)
Soccer WWCup Match Moments Photo Gallery
(Tertius Pickard / Associated Press)
WWCup Australia Canada Soccer
(Victoria Adkins / Associated Press)
By Kevin Baxter
Staff WriterFollow
Share
1

Group play is over at the Women’s World Cup — it’s time for the knockout rounds.

The United States will not repeat as World Cup champions after losing in a penalty-kick shootout to Sweden in the round of 16 on Sunday. Spain, Japan, the Netherlands, England, Australia, Colombia and France advanced to the quarterfinals, which begin Thursday night (Pacific time).

Here’s a look at what comes next at the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand:

Advertisement

WORLD CUP QUARTERFINALS

2

Spain vs. Netherlands preview

Spain's Aitana Bonmatí, right, celebrates with teammate Teresa Abelleira.
Spain’s Aitana Bonmatí, right, celebrates with teammate Teresa Abelleira after scoring against Switzerland on Saturday.
(Abbie Parr / Associated Press)

The buzz: Spain, a heavy pre-tournament favorite, stumbled in its group-play final to finish second in the standings. But it rebounded nicely in the round of 16 to thump Switzerland behind two first-half goals from Barcelona midfielder Aitana Bonmatí, one of three Spanish players with three scores in the tournament.

That earned La Roja, No. 6 in the world, its first trip to the women’s World Cup quarterfinals, where it will face the ninth-ranked Dutch, a tournament finalist four years ago. The Dutch have been nearly perfect, with only a 1-1 draw with the No. 1 U.S. marring its record. The U.S. goal, from Lindsey Horan on a corner kick, is the only one allowed in four games by the Dutch, who won their round-of-16 matchup with South Africa 2-0.

Advertisement

But that methodical victory, on goals from Jill Roord and Lineth Beerensteyn, proved costly in another way when midfielder Danielle van de Donk was handed her second yellow card of the tournament in the 67th minute, meaning she’ll have to sit out the quarterfinal.

Van de Donk, who ranks in the top five all-time for the Netherlands in appearances and goals, has started all 15 of her country’s women’s World Cup games.

3

Japan vs. Norway preview

Japan's Hinata Miyazawa reacts after scoring her team's first goal during a World Cup match against Zambia
Japan’s Hinata Miyazawa celebrates after scoring against Zambia on July 22.
(John Cowpland / Associated Press)

The buzz: Japan scored a tournament-high 11 goals in the group stage, then added three more in its round-of-16 win over Norway. The Japanese have been the best technical team of the competition and their 4-0 rout of Spain in group play stamped it as a favorite entering the elimination stages.

Midfielder Hinata Miyazawa, playing in her first World Cup, has scored in three of Japan’s four games and leads the team with five goals, but six others have contributed goals as well, giving Japan a balanced attack.

Advertisement

The Japanese can also play defense, having shut out three of their four opponents. Sweden, meanwhile, advanced by winning a seven-round penalty shootout with the top-ranked U.S. after playing 120 minutes to a scoreless draw. The game was decided when a ball sensor and a video replay determined that Lina Hutrig’s penalty try had, indeed, crossed the goal line by the narrowest of margins.

But the Swedes have earned their spot in the quarterfinals, going unbeaten through four games, with goalkeeper Zecira Musovic allowing just one goal and making 16 saves in her three starts. Amanda Ilestedt has three goals, and Rebecka Blomqvist and Fridolina Rolfo two each for Sweden.

4

Group play scores

Soccer
Kevin Baxter

Kevin Baxter writes about soccer and other things for the Los Angeles Times, where he has worked for 24 years. He has covered five World Cups, three Olympic Games, six World Series and a Super Bowl and has contributed to three Pulitzer Prize-winning series at The Times and Miami Herald. An essay he wrote in fifth grade was voted best in the class. He has a cool dog.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement