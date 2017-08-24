Ross Levinsohn - Publisher and CEO

Ross Levinsohn was named publisher and CEO of the Los Angeles Times in August 2017. Levinsohn, a digital media pioneer who has long been at the intersection of technology and media, is best known for his leadership roles at Yahoo and Fox, where he helped build and operate both complex large-scale businesses and startup endeavors. As interim CEO and head of global media at Yahoo, he helped re-energize and reposition the company, and as president of Fox Interactive Media, his vision and leadership turned Fox into a leading digital player.

He served as interim CEO at Yahoo after having led both global media and the Americas, Yahoo’s largest division responsible for over $3 billion in revenue. At Fox, he served as president of Fox Interactive Media, where he oversaw a diverse group of digital media properties including MySpace, IGN, Fox Sports, Rotten Tomatoes and Fox’s entertainment assets and grew the business to one of the largest digital companies in the country. He also played an integral role in the creation of what is now Hulu. He went on to serve as CEO of Guggenheim Digital Media, where he managed assets including the Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, Adweek and the Clio Awards. Most recently, he was co-founder and a partner at Whisper Advisors, a boutique media and technology advisory firm, and a senior advisor at Boston Consulting Group. Levinsohn has also held senior management positions with AltaVista, CBS Sportsline and HBO.

Levinsohn holds a BA in communications from the American University, where he serves on its board of trustees. He has also served as a director in several related companies including Tribune Media, Freedom Communications and Dex Media.