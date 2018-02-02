A heartfelt lament on patrolling the border: Francisco Cantu's 'The Line Becomes a River'

It's a moment of reckoning for Cantú: "I had little inkling of what happened to those I arrested after I turned over their paperwork and went home from my shift." It's a candid statement, but also a frustrating one: Did his eagerness to understand the border at the ground level not move him to better understand how the detention and deportation process functioned? His lyrical asides about the border, from the history of its creation to quotations of poets who've written about it, are passionately delivered and speak to his urge to give nameless migrants an identity. But he spends less time scrutinizing the institutions that create the namelessness. His discussion of the Mexican government's bloody escalation of the war against the cartels only glancingly mentions the U.S. government's implication in it or the way border crackdowns only made crossing the border more expensive and risky.