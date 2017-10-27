John Crowley's new epic 'Ka' is a late masterpiece in a stellar fantasy career

Neil Gaiman calls John Crowley’s best-known novel, “Little, Big,” “one of my favourite books in the world.” Michael Chabon claims Crowley as an inspiration for his own work, alongside Borges, Steven Millhauser and Thomas Pynchon, “writers who can dwell between worlds.” Other fans include the late poets James Merrill, Mark Strand and John Hollander, as well as Alice Turner, the legendary fiction editor of Playboy magazine (she published John Updike, Joyce Carol Oates and David Foster Wallace), who co-edited a book of essays on Crowley’s work. Yet in an illustrious 42-year career, John Crowley has written just 13 novels (including those in the four-volume Ægypt sequence), three collections of short fiction and two books of essays, as well as a modern rendering of a 17th century German text, “The Chemical Wedding.” His essays have appeared in Harper’s, Lapham’s Quarterly and Tin House. Since 1993, he has taught creative writing at Yale. And to date, he’s the only author who’s received (among many other honors) both the American Academy of Arts and Letters Award for Literature and the World Fantasy Award for Lifetime Achievement.

So yes: John Crowley is a writer’s writer, the rare stylist whose stories can feature both downtown New York City bars and 16th century cosmologist and martyr for science Giordano Bruno. Yet Crowley is also a serious reader’s writer. As with Middle Earth, his imaginary worlds so enchant and entice that many fans read and reread his books obsessively, the closest we can come to inhabiting them. But, unlike Tolkien’s legendarium, most of Crowley’s fiction is resolutely set in our own world. Even those works that venture onto other planets maintain quicksilver ties to this one. Decades before George R.R. Martin’s series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” Crowley’s first novel, “The Deep” (1975), recounted an ancient, seemingly endless conflict that evokes the War of the Roses and its precursors. In his second novel, 1976’s “Beasts,” humans and genetically engineered sentient animals make their way across a near-future U.S. devastated by civil wars and a totalitarian government.

Melody Newcomb Art from John Crowley's book "Ka: Dar Oakley in the Ruin of Ymr." Art from John Crowley's book "Ka: Dar Oakley in the Ruin of Ymr." (Melody Newcomb)

His new novel, “Ka,” is a beautiful, often dreamlike late masterpiece. Narrated by an unnamed man, recently widowed and himself near the end of his life, “Ka” recounts the lives and adventures of a crow that is the embodiment of that immortal Crow — psychopomp, fool and trickster figure — whose legends and fables recur in human cultures over millenniums and throughout the world. The novel expands upon ideas and themes Crowley has examined in nearly all his fiction; it feels at once valedictory and celebratory.

'Ka' recounts the lives and adventures of a crow that is the embodiment of that immortal Crow — psychopomp, fool and trickster figure.

Crowley’s first major work, a National Book Award finalist in 1980, was the haunting “Engine Summer,” a strange and luminous post-apocalyptic vision that’s also a utopian novel. It delves into what has become his most enduring theme: the intertwined nature of memory and storytelling and how our gift for narrative makes us human. The novel’s narrator, a youth named Rush That Speaks, is a so-called truthful speaker who aspires to be a saint — in his world, oral culture has mostly replaced a written one, and a saint is someone whose command of narrative transfixes and transforms listeners. “They’re saints not because of what they did, especially, but because, in the telling of it, what they did became transparent, and your own life could be seen through it, illuminated.”

It’s only at the book’s end that we learn that the story is being told not by Rush That Speaks but a sort of artificial intelligence that contains his consciousness: Rush That Speaks has been dead for more than 600 years. Now, centuries later, his recorded memories exert a near-mystical command over his listeners: One tells him, “We were blind, and you made us see.” But unlike his audience, Rush That Speaks is trapped within his own story — fated to retell it countless times, without ever remembering that he has told it before. At only 182 pages, “Engine Summer” is a tour-de-force of compressed, elegantly allusive storytelling. It is also — surprise! — a great cat novel.

Melody Newcomb Art from John Crowley's book "Ka: Dar Oakley in the Ruin of Ymr." Art from John Crowley's book "Ka: Dar Oakley in the Ruin of Ymr." (Melody Newcomb)

Crowley’s literary reputation was cemented by 1981’s “Little, Big,” a book that’s attained cult status since its publication. Its twentysomething protagonist, Smoky Barnable, is (as his first name suggests) a somewhat unformed young man who finds himself happily, if perplexedly, married into a New England family that has dealings with the realm of Faerie. The novel’s power derives from its seamless interweaving of the lyrical and the quotidian. There are fairies and countless references to characters from classic children’s books — Lewis Carroll’s Alice, Arthur Rackham’s gnomes and brownies, George MacDonald’s “At the Back of the North Wind” and Thornton W. Burgess’ Mother West Wind stories — but “Little, Big” is set in our own near future, when a fascist American president is brought to power by a cabal of wealthy businessmen. And despite the intricate family saga that unfolds, the book’s central and most heartbreaking element is Smoky’s growing realization that, like Rush That Speaks, he is a necessary character in an ongoing story, but one from which he is ultimately estranged. It’s a role he accepts gracefully, if with a certain resignation.

Crowley is one of the few contemporary writers whose work, at its best, can evoke how William Shakespeare “amazes by sheer cognitive originality,” as literary critic Harold Bloom put it (Bloom cites “Little, Big” as his favorite novel, and he included Crowley’s “Ægypt” and “Love and Sleep” in his 1994 book “The Western Canon”). Cognitive originality but also cognitive dissonance: “Little, Big” dazzles and also disorients, as the reader descends with Smoky deeper and deeper into the myriad larger worlds incongruously nestled within our smaller one (hence, the book’s title).

Mikhaylo Nazarenko John Crowley John Crowley (Mikhaylo Nazarenko)

The Ægypt sequence, Crowley’s next masterwork, comprises four books, “Ægypt,” “Love & Sleep,” “Dæmonomania” and “Endless Things,” published over the course of two decades. The first, “Ægypt” (also known as “The Solitudes,” Crowley’s preferred title), appeared in 1987. It follows a young history professor, Pierce Moffett, who forsakes his day job to embark upon writing a Great Work, inspired by the question, “What if the world has a plot?” and its answer, “There is more than one History of the World.”