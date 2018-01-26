Morgan Jerkins 'This Will Be My Undoing' is a vital essay collection for the current political moment

Two essays in the book are structured as lists, and they are mirror images of one another. The first, "How to Be Docile," addresses mothers of black girls, and reminded me of Jamaica Kincaid's story "Girl" and its particular brand of brutality. "When your black girl child exits your womb," Jerkins writes, "and you hear her loud wailing, savor and remember it for as long as you can. That's the loudest the world will ever allow her to be in a room where multiple people are present." The rest of the essay continues in this vein, and it is heartbreaking. The emotional and natural response to it is the more uplifting "How to Survive: A Manifesto on Paranoia and Peace," in which Jerkins urges black girls and women to take care of themselves, to believe their experiences, to "see the ancestors' blessing upon [their] brow," to remember that they "still exist in this world, and that should be a source of pride, not shame."