Nick Harkaway tells strange, challenging tales — and has devoted fans

Maybe the makeover worked. Critics are now comparing him to Haruki Murakami, Jorge Luis Borges and David Mitchell, among others. It's only appropriate, since those are the influences he's been wearing all along. Reading Mitchell's "Cloud Atlas" on a plane coming home from Thailand inspired Harkaway to put down the book and start writing "Tigerman" on a boarding pass. And there is a "genuine similarity" to "Cloud Atlas" in "Gnomon's" interlocking narrative structure, he admits — which is why it might have helped had he not followed Gibson's advice and actually developed more of a master plan. Instead, he spent three years trying to make metaphysical puzzle pieces click together, and at one point even attempted to model the plot three-dimensionally, using tacks and string, until he realized he had created a "crazy wall," much like the ones often seen in television and movies. "My office looked like a serial-killer nest," he says. "I stood there in the middle of it, and I was like, 'Nope. I'm now even more lost and confused.'"