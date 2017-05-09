Andy Weir's follow-up to 'The Martian', 'Artemis,' is coming in November, and a movie is already in the works

Fans of Andy Weir's bestselling science fiction novel "The Martian" have something to look forward to — his follow-up, "Artemis," will be released this November by Crown.

The movie rights have already been snatched up, Deadline reports, by 20th Century Fox and New Regency.

“Artemis” follows Jazz Bashara, a small-time smuggler living in the first city on the moon, who becomes embroiled in a conspiracy after she jumps at a chance to commit the perfect crime.

Weir was a software engineer who published “The Martian” in installments on his website. Its word-of-mouth popularity led to a deal with traditional publisher Crown, as well as a movie adaptation starring Matt Damon. He said he's excited about his new book's release.

"I got to do the science-dork stuff I love, but this time with a much more complex and character-driven plot," he said. "It’s a big stretch for me, but I think it came out well."

In a video posted by Crown, Weir explains that "Artemis" was more difficult to write than his previous novel.

"'The Martian' was a straight-up human versus nature story where the goal was simple survival," he said. "'Artemis' is a much more complicated crime story with mysteries involved."

"The Martian," about an astronaut stuck on Mars, was adapted into the 2015 film starring Damon and directed by Ridley Scott. Simon Kinberg and Aditya Sood, who co-produced "The Martian," will also produce the adaptation of "Artemis."

The novel “Artemis” will be released Nov. 17.