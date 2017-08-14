Women were the big winners at the 2017 Hugo Awards

The Hugo Awards, widely considered the most prestigious science fiction and fantasy prizes, were announced Friday, with female authors dominating and N.K. Jemisin winning the award for novel for the second year in a row.

Jemisin, who became the first black author to win the Hugo’s novel award last year (for "The Fifth Season"), won again with the book's sequel, "The Obelisk Gate." The third and final book in Jemisin's trilogy, "The Stone Sky," will be released Tuesday.

The awards were announced at a ceremony at Worldcon 75, a science fiction festival held this year in Helsinki, Finland.

Female authors also took home the awards for novella ("Every Heart a Doorway" by Seanan McGuire), novelette ("The Tomato Thief" by Ursula Vernon) and short story ("Seasons of Glass and Iron" by Amal El-Mohtar). Additionally, legendary fantasy author Ursula K. Le Guin won the related work award for "Words Are My Matter: Writings About Life and Books, 2000-2016." (The book beat out “The Princess Diarist,” the late Carrie Fisher's memoir written largely during the filming of the movie "Star Wars.")

Women won both editing awards, with Ellen Datlow taking home the prize in the short form category and Liz Gorinsky winning the long form category.

The Hugo Awards also honor television and movies, and this year, the film "Arrival" won for dramatic presentation, long form, beating "Ghostbusters," "Deadpool" and the first season of the television show "Stranger Things."

The dramatic presentation, short form, award went to "Leviathan Wakes," an episode of the television series "The Expanse."

This was another bad year for the groups known as "Sad Puppies" and "Rabid Puppies," who advocate against diversity in science fiction and fantasy, and who have previously tried to game the awards with bloc voting. Vox Day, the "Rabid Puppies" leader who has described Jemisin as an "ignorant half-savage," lost the editor, long form, award to Gorinsky.

The complete list of the 2017 Hugo Award winners can be found here.