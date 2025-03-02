Oscars 2025: Winners list

The 97th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday.

The votes are in and the winners of the 2025 Oscars will be presented with their statuettes on Sunday. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, the ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre and broadcast live on ABC and Hulu.

Netflix’s “Emilia Pérez” leads the field of nominees going into the evening with 13, including best picture, lead actress, supporting actress and directing. Fellow best picture nominees “The Brutalist” and “Wicked” follow with 10 nominations each. According to awards prognosticators, including Times columnist Glenn Whipp, Sean Baker’s “Anora” is expected to nab the top prize. Times film critic Amy Nicholson, meanwhile, is rooting for Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two” to pull off the surprise win.

(Those doing last-minute research for for their Oscar pool can also check out what the experts are saying here.)

This list will be updated live as the awards are presented. Follow along with The Times’ full coverage of the Oscars here.

