Connecticut man charged with vandalizing Kim Kardashian's 'Selfish' selfie books

Kim Kardashian West, the socialite with a famous love of selfies, has more than a few fans who can't get enough of the reality TV star's photographs.

But Carl Puia, who was arrested Monday in Glastonbury, Conn., and charged with destroying several of Kardashian's books at a Barnes & Noble store, is not one of them.

The 74-year-old man is being charged with third-degree criminal mischief after pouring a red liquid over several copies of Kardashian's photography book "Selfish," NBC Connecticut reports.

“Six copies of the books were destroyed in the massacre and could not be revived,” the Glastonbury police department said.

"Selfish," a collection of Kardashian's sometimes racy selfies, was first published in 2015. The latest edition of the book is more than 500 pages, and features selfies the celebrity had taken with Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

The incident took place on Oct. 13, 2016. Puia was arrested this week after he turned himself in.

Puia had left a note at the scene of the crime, the Hartford Courant reports, accusing the publishing industry and bookstores of selling low-quality books just for money.

Puia was released on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.