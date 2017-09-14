Books on race and politics lead the longlist for the National Book Award in nonfiction

The 10 finalists for the National Book Award in nonfiction have been announced. They include four books directly addressing the history of race relations between blacks and whites in America; two that consider conservative forces in American culture; and one, by Naomi Klein, that advocates for progressive action during Donald Trump’s presidency.

Here is the complete list:

“Never Caught: The Washingtons’ Relentless Pursuit of Their Runaway Slave, Ona Judge” by Erica Armstrong Dunbar Published by Atria / 37 INK / Simon & Schuster

“The Evangelicals: The Struggle to Shape America” by Frances FitzGerald Published by Simon & Schuster

“Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America” by James Forman Jr. Published by Farrar, Straus & Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

“The Future Is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia” by Masha Gessen Published by Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

“Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann Published by Doubleday / Penguin Random House

“No Is Not Enough: Resisting Trump’s Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need” by Naomi Klein Published by Haymarket Books

“Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America” by Nancy MacLean Published by Viking / Penguin Random House

“The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein Published by Liveright / W.W. Norton & Co.

“The Blood of Emmett Till” by Timothy B. Tyson Published by Simon & Schuster

“Bunk: The Rise of Hoaxes, Humbug, Plagiarists, Phonies, Post-Facts, and Fake News” by Kevin Young Published by Graywolf Press

The announcement was the third in a series being made this week. Friday will bring the announcement of the longlist in fiction.

Previously announced were the longlists for poetry and young people’s literature.

Finalists for all categories will be announced Oct. 4; the gala celebrating the winners takes place Nov. 15 in New York.

