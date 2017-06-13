Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library is opening in New York, courtesy of 'The Daily Show'

“I know words. I have the best words,” Donald Trump famously declared in 2015, when he was still a long-shot presidential candidate.

Now, thanks to Comedy Central's "The Daily Show," those words will be on display at the new Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library.

As befitting a form limited to 140 characters, the library will exist only for a weekend. The pop-up library in Manhattan will open Friday and close Sunday, Deadline reports.

But according to the show, it’s not the form, but the content: "The library will be so tremendous that the public is going to get tired of the tremendousness."

The library will be located on West 57th Street, a two-minute walk from Trump Tower. It will contain several exhibits, including a short documentary about Trump's Twitter use and a video retrospective called "Sad!" that "will solemnly display a collection of people, places and things that the President has deemed ‘SAD!’”

Trump has been a prolific tweeter for years. During the campaign and his presidency, his use of Twitter hasn’t slowed.

Other exhibits at the library will include "Trump vs. Trump," which will "document President Trump’s unique ability to hold a variety of different opinions on the same subject."

Trump's tweets prompted a proposed bill in the House of Representatives. On Monday, Rep. Mike Quigley (D-Ill.) introduced legislation that would ensure that the president's Twitter posts would be preserved by the National Archives.The bill is called the the Communications Over Various Feeds Electronically for Engagement Act, or the COVFEFE Act, a reference to one of Trump's most enigmatic tweets — "Despite the constant negative press covfefe" it read in full — which has since been deleted.

“The Daily Show's” library might be appealing to Twitter users who have been blocked by Trump on the social media platform, including a certain well-known horror author known for his liberal politics.