Meet the innovative literary leader Glory Edim of Well-Read Black Girl

Recently, the news about Well-Read Black Girl has spread to the pages of Vanity Fair, where for a cover story about Lena Waithe, the writer, producer and actress was pictured inside wearing the club's T-shirt. "A black woman handed me the shirt when I was in New York doing press," Waithe says. "And when I got back to my hotel and saw what it said, I loved it. I loved what it stood for and that it perfectly described me, so I started to wear it around the house." Edim was getting off a plane in Memphis when the photos appeared, and suddenly understood all the notifications she'd been getting on her phone. "My friend Whitney said, 'You're in Vanity Fair!'" Edim says, laughing. "I was confused, but then I saw the shirt. It was such a surreal, full-circle moment, because it really is the T-shirt that started so much of this. It was a crazy trifecta of excellence — how is this even my world?"