Jake Tapper's thrilling, uneven McCarthy-era Washington drama, 'The Hellfire Club'

But there is actually a thriller gestating in this husk of "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington." Tapper's 33-year-old protagonist, Charlie, is a World War II hero as attractive and flavor-free as a genetically engineered tomato. "Tall and broad-shouldered with piercing blue eyes" — the best kind — Charlie is a former Columbia University professor who published a bestselling work of history before being appointed by the governor of New York to fill an empty congressional seat. (That would require changing the U.S. Constitution, but if we get bogged down in technicalities like that, we'll never finish.) His Brooks Bros. suit fits so well you can hardly see the Boy Scout uniform underneath. "You're good," his father tells him. "And even more than that, you believe in goodness."