Michiko Kakutani turns to Donald Trump and fake news in 'The Death of Truth'

In a weird literary theory fillip that I and only a handful of other readers may care about, Kakutani lays a surprising measure of the blame for fake news on postmodernism. The theory popularized by Jacques Derrida and Michel Foucault is based in the idea that word and meaning are inherently separate; it led to, or described, all kinds of play in literary fiction (see the works of William S. Burroughs, Pynchon and Don DeLillo). Where she might have tracked money and right-wing think politics (via a book such as Jane Mayer’s “Dark Money”), the role of race and racism (with the help of a book such has Ta-Nehisi Coates’ “Between the World and Me”) or the widening gap between rich and poor (using “Capital” by Thomas Piketty) — postmodernism is instead in her sights throughout.