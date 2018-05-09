Stephen King and Joe Hill's 'In the Tall Grass' is getting a Netflix adaptation

"In the Tall Grass," the 2012 novella by Stephen King and his son Joe Hill, will be produced by Netflix, Deadline reports.
The story "In the Tall Grass" is about a brother and sister who become separated while investigating a young boy crying for help in a Kansas field. It was first published in Esquire magazine and later released as an Amazon Kindle Single.
It's the second novella co-written by King and Hill, following the 2009 story "Throttle." King collaborated with his son Owen King on the novel "Sleeping Beauties," released last year.
The film is set to be directed by Vincenzo Natali ("Cube"), who also wrote the screenplay. James Marsden of "Westworld" and "30 Rock" is in discussions to star in the movie.
King's fiction has been frequently adapted into television and film, and projects inspired by the horror master show no signs of slowing down.
John Lithgow and Jason Clarke are slated to star in a film adaptation of King's 1983 horror novel "Pet Sematary," which was previously made into a movie in 1989.
Additionally, Universal Pictures won a bidding war last month to obtain the movie rights to "The Tommyknockers," King's 1989 science fiction novel.
Other projects based on King's work in development include a film version of his 1979 novel "The Long Walk" and a limited series based on his 1978 novel "The Stand."