True grit in the modern American West: 'The Last Cowboys' by John Branch

As complex as the math for cattle ranching can be, the grim numbers for rodeo are just as meticulously explained. Riders pile into one truck, for instance, driving 12 hours to hit an event in Wichita, and in the eight seconds allotted for each official ride on a bronco that's trying to kill them a rider might earn only $72, or nothing at all. Then they all pile into the truck again and drive through the night to another rodeo, as far away as Montana. No one makes a dime there, although the promise of riches awaits at the end of the season. But hundreds of head of cattle, not to mention wives and kids, are waiting at home.