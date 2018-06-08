A sensational ill wind blows through Lauren Groff's short story collection, 'Florida'

These slow-motion environmental and emotional crises are usually gendered. Most of the characters in the collection are women who are forced to navigate increasingly dangerous territory: two girls abandoned on an island in “Dogs Go Wolf,” a female college student slipping into homelessness in “Above and Below,” a woman whose rare opportunity to cut loose on vacation is undermined by a violent storm in “Salvador.” Being women doesn’t cause their problems, but they’re notably unified by the fact that they have a hard time finding help out of them, forced to rely on their own devices. Groff’s favored stylistic tone to describe these predicaments is straightforward but moody and metaphorical — magical realism without the sparkle and sense of wonder. But she also has a gift for mordant humor. To entertain themselves, the two abandoned girls in “Dogs Go Wolf” tell each other stories that are one part fairy tale, one part horror-movie franchise: