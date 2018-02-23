Saluting 'Myra Breckinridge' on its 50th anniversary

Myra has a funny way of making the case for gender equality, though. Training her gaze on Rusty, an All-American and none-too-bright slab of beefcake, she manipulates and then rapes him. We're meant to read the scene and its aftermath as a major step in her grand social ledger-balancing. "I was reducing his status from man to boy to child to — ah, the triumph!" she proclaims. It's an unsettling scene, its cynicism par for the course for Vidal, who was inclined to think of America as forever courting decline. (Washington's monuments would make "beautiful ruins," he'd famously said.) Any hope of the country righting itself would demand a wholesale reshuffling of the sexual order. "Let us break the world's pots," Myra writes, "and allow the stuff of desire to flow and intermingle in one great viscous sea." If it took a rape scene to shake America out of its rut of heteronormative desires and power plays, Vidal figured, so be it.