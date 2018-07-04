A new generation's revolution: A teen reviews '#NeverAgain: A New Generation Draws the Line' by David Hogg and Lauren Hogg

Since the Parkland, Fla., shooting on Feb. 14, thousands of students across America have begun to find their voices. I’ve found mine, too. I had struggled with depression and felt like I didn’t know who I was or who I wanted to be. This year I helped organize the walkout at my high school and the middle schools in my town in Massachusetts. About 2,000 Lexington students walked out (on March 15 — March 14 was a snow day), and then 20 of us walked a mile through the snow to rally on the historic Battle Green where the American Revolutionary War began in 1775.