PEN honors SoCal writers with 2018 literary awards

Three Los Angeles writers were named winners this year. Vickie Vértiz, a native of Bell Gardens, won the poetry prize for her collection "Palm Frond With Its Throat Cut," and L.A.-based playwright Dan O'Brien won the drama award for "The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage." Robin Benway, who grew up in Orange County and now lives in Los Angeles, was awarded the young adult prize for "Far from the Tree," which also won the 2017 National Book Award for young people’s literature.