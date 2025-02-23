2025 SAG Awards: winners list

The last of the major Oscar precursors hands out its prizes Sunday, bringing clarity — or perhaps further confusion — to one of the most topsy-turvy awards seasons in memory.

Leading film nominee “Wicked” will vie with “A Complete Unknown,” “Conclave,” “Emilia Pérez” and Producers Guild and Directors Guild champion “Anora” for the coveted Screen Actors Guild Award for motion picture ensemble, traditionally one of the jewels in the crown of the eventual best picture winner. Plus, the likes of Demi Moore (“The Substance”), Adrien Brody (“The Brutalist”), Kieran Culkin (“A Real Pain”) and Zoe Saldaña (“Emilia Pérez”) could see their Oscar hopes buoyed or dampened by the outcome in the individual races Sunday.

On the TV side, acclaimed period drama “Shōgun” hopes to complete its victory tour after dominating the Emmys and the Golden Globes, while kitchen comedy “The Bear” hopes to pull off a repeat.

Below, find all the winners of the 2025 SAG Awards as they are announced: