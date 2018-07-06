Sara Gallardo's work has finally been published in English. It's about time

Inevitably, Gabriel García Márquez comes to mind, along with his magically real story (emphasis on magic), “A Very Old Man With Enormous Wings,” a half-nightmarish fable about what appears to be a recently grounded angel. But the story is really about the town’s response. The story suggests a blurry moral and reads like a highly orchestrated dream. Gallardo, on the other hand, wants us to believe: in the wings, and in the man “who left his wife and children,” “put sewing machine oil on his wings,” “carried them in a cello case” and flew to the “Torres de los Ingleses,” where he “lives amongst the chimneys of a factory.” Frankly, not much happens, and it’s only two pages long. But it flies. Almost a sketch, the story achieves a brief, uncanny completeness, which proves typical of the nearly fifty more (very) short stories in the collection.