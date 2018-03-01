Walter Mosley's 'Down the River Unto the Sea' is a noir that plunges into social issues

King, who still considers himself a cop, is initially wary. "I wasn't a fan. When it came to cops as victims I was just another brick in the Blue Wall. Few civilians understood how hard it is to be a policeman when almost everybody is afraid of you and suspicious too. The mayor, the city council, and half the civilian population were willing to believe the worst of us when we put our lives on the line 24/7." But with the case laid out in front of him, he can't help but recognize its importance: "If Man was innocent and I freed him, then it would be, in some way, like freeing myself."