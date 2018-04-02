James Comey's book tour tickets are hot — and expensive

The excitement over James Comey's forthcoming memoir shows no signs of lessening, as tickets to stops on the fired FBI director's tour for his book "A Higher Loyalty" are being resold online for hundreds of dollars.
The Hill reports that tickets to Comey's appearance at a live taping radio event in New York are being offered for as much as $850 on the ticket exchange website StubHub, with the cheapest ones going for about $240. The tickets were originally sold for $95.
Comey's book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership," is scheduled for release on April 17 by Flatiron Books. The memoir has been an Amazon bestseller for weeks now based on pre-sales alone; as of Monday morning, it was ranked No. 5 among all books on Amazon.
While the publisher has kept the book's contents under wraps, many speculate that Comey will write about his dismissal as FBI director by President Trump, who has frequently taken to Twitter to accuse Comey of lying and leaking information to the press
Comey's book tour will bring him to Los Angeles on May 24, where he's scheduled to speak at the Aratani Theatre as part of the Los Angeles Public Library's ALOUD series. Tickets to the event have been sold out for weeks. As of Monday morning, four balcony tickets were being resold on the website Vivid Seats for $282 each.
Most of the other stops on Comey's tour are already sold out, with tickets being offered for resale on Vivid Seats and other websites.Tickets to his appearances in Seattle, San Francisco and Boston are being offered for $463 on Vivid Seats.
Comey's 10-city book tour kicks off in New York on Apr. 18, at the Union Square Barnes and Noble and ends in Kansas City, Mo., on May25.