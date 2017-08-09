Book Lovers Day, L.A. events and other happenings from the literary web

National Book Lovers Day. The Global Anthology. And two books events well worth leaving the house for. Here’s where I’m hanging out on the literary web — and in literary L.A. — this week.

#BookLoversDay

Happy National Book Lovers Day, fellow readers! Like many, I’m taking to Twitter to celebrate. Some favorite tweets:

https://twitter.com/kennyg/status/895283825588174849

https://twitter.com/_youhadonejob1/status/895322175086788609

https://twitter.com/ACLU/status/895298877213085696

https://twitter.com/dean_frey/status/895285638848577536

The Global Anthology

Over at Culture Trip, editor Michael Barron has curated the Global Anthology, a massive undertaking “that highlights a work of prose from every country on Earth.” Whoa. Readers can search for stories alphabetically, by region, or via an interactive map.

“This isn’t a perfect anthology, but it is a sincere attempt to cast as wide a literary light on the world as we could for English readers,” the project’s introduction says. “It will be a living thing, its scope periodically updated and expanded until we’ve accounted for a voice from within every human border.” I love this concept, and I’m looking forward to staying tuned in for the evolution.

https://twitter.com/_michaelbarron/status/892846367466442752

Events

On Thursday at Skylight Books, Lindsay Hunter reads from her new novel, “Eat Only When You're Hungry;” she is joined by Roxane Gay. The event starts at 7:30 p.m., but word to the wise: Show up early.

And on Friday night, dancer Marlee Grace celebrates the release of “A Sacred Shift,” a book about her widely viewed project @personalpractice, a collection of Instagram videos documenting daily, improvisational dance. Grace will be joined by poet Jacqueline Suskin and illustrator and author Jack Sjogren at Otherwild at 7 p.m.

Both events are free.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXL32XCn1PU/?hl=en&taken-by=personalpractice

