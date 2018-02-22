Exclusive: Tahereh Mafi on her next book, 'A Very Large Expanse of Sea,' about a Muslim American teen after 9/11

I always knew I had to write this book. This is my story, the story I've been writing in my head for years. When I first started pursuing publication, I think I really wanted to establish myself as an author first, an author who could write anything. I didn't want to shove myself into another box; I wanted to have the freedom to write fantasy novels and paranormal romances and science fiction and whatever I wanted, because I'm a person with diverse interests. I don't only think about being Muslim and Middle Eastern all day every day. I didn't want my identity to be tied to my struggle. People of color are more than just our struggle, we also laugh, we also love, we also have complex, fulfilling lives. That was important for me.