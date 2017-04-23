- Panels begin Sunday at 10 a.m.: Here's the schedule
Even Margaret Atwood is tweeting about the new 'Handmaid's Tale' adaptation
Matt Ballinger
And a viral marketing stunt Sunday had festivalgoers and authors buzzing about an upcoming TV adaptation of Atwood's novel. Two rows of women -- wearing red dresses and white bonnets -- were spotted walking the USC campus.
Hayes is the author of "A Colony in a Nation" and will speak with The Times' Christina Bellantoni at 12:30 p.m.
Atwood will be in Bovard Auditorium with T.V. producer Bruce Miller at 3:00 p.m. discussing her book's journey from page to screen.
Listen to a Q&A the author did with The Times' Patt Morrison. And read more about the upcoming Hulu show and star Elizabeth Moss.