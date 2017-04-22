Mystery author Michael Connelly on why his leading man keeps aging

In the morning, mystery author Michael Connelly sat down with Dan Pyne, the showrunner of an Amazon TV show based off Connelly's novels, to talk about the series' evolution in print and television.

Connelly's "Harry Bosch" series first finds his hero Hieronymus "Harry" Bosch" in his early forties as an LAPD detective. Over the years, the character ages in the books, going from private investigation, back to the LAPD and onto early retirement and more P.I. work.

"I didn't freeze Harry in time, because it's better storytelling not to. As long as he can keep his health and his knees are good, he can close cases," he said.

The novels have since been turned into "Bosch," the longest-running, original series on the Amazon streaming service.

Pyne, who has written films including the remake of "The Manchurian Candidate" and "Fracture," talked about the benefits of working on TV compared to the movies.

"Movies have been taken over by Marvel Comics. A lot of adult storytelling has moved to television. There's more time to dig into characters. You can stream it. You can binge it and you can tell the story in one sweep."

Pyne even pulled in a favor from Vin Scully for an episode involving a rain delay at a game. The Major League Baseball Association refused to let the show use an actual game call.

"So the first voice you hear is Vin Scully, the voice of L.A. He went out of his way to do that for us. We taped it on my iPhone."