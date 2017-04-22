- Panels begin Saturday at 10 a.m.: Here's the schedule
- The festival is at USC: Here are the details
- Can't make it to the festival? Don't miss these Facebook live interviews!
Rep. John Lewis, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, George Saunders, Lindy West and more coming up
It's a busy time at the Festival of Books: So many great people to see:
- 12:00 p.m. Chuck Palahniuk talks with Buzzfeed books editor Isaac Fitzgerald in Town & Gown
- 12:00 p.m. George Saunders in conversation with L.A .Times book editor Carolyn Kellogg
- 12:10 p.m. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sits down with LA Times editor-in-chief Davan Maharaj
- 12:30 p.m. Congressman John Lewis and co-authors of the March Trilogy Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell at Bovard Auditorium
- 12:30 p.m. "The Future is Female" - Lindy West, Rebecca Solnit, and Betty Fussell share the stage at the Ronald Tutor Campus Center