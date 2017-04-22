Rep. John Lewis, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, George Saunders, Lindy West and more coming up

It's a busy time at the Festival of Books: So many great people to see:

12:00 p.m. Chuck Palahniuk talks with Buzzfeed books editor Isaac Fitzgerald in Town & Gown

Chuck Palahniuk talks with Buzzfeed books editor Isaac Fitzgerald in Town & Gown 12:00 p.m. George Saunders in conversation with L.A .Times book editor Carolyn Kellogg

George Saunders in conversation with L.A .Times book editor Carolyn Kellogg 12:10 p.m. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sits down with LA Times editor-in-chief Davan Maharaj

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar sits down with LA Times editor-in-chief Davan Maharaj 12:30 p.m. Congressman John Lewis and co-authors of the March Trilogy Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell at Bovard Auditorium

Congressman John Lewis and co-authors of the March Trilogy Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell at Bovard Auditorium 12:30 p.m. "The Future is Female" - Lindy West, Rebecca Solnit, and Betty Fussell share the stage at the Ronald Tutor Campus Center

See the full schedule