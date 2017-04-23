Author Roxane Gay explains the difficulty in trying to publish ‘Difficult Women’

Bestselling author Roxane Gay drew loud applause from the packed house at Bovard Auditorium on Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.

Gay and Times critic-at-large Alexander Chee discussed a variety of topics. Here are a few highlights.

On the film adaptation of 'An Untamed State'

Gay anticipates the screenplay will be completed by September. The movie will star Gugu Mbatha-Raw and will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.

“I want readers to watch the movie. I really had to think about how to preserve the darkness and be respectful of the actors and the viewers,” said Gay.