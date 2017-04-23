- Panels begin Sunday at 10 a.m.: Here's the schedule
Author Roxane Gay explains the difficulty in trying to publish ‘Difficult Women’
|Carolyn Kellogg
Bestselling author Roxane Gay drew loud applause from the packed house at Bovard Auditorium on Saturday afternoon at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books.
Gay and Times critic-at-large Alexander Chee discussed a variety of topics. Here are a few highlights.
On the film adaptation of 'An Untamed State'
Gay anticipates the screenplay will be completed by September. The movie will star Gugu Mbatha-Raw and will be directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood.
“I want readers to watch the movie. I really had to think about how to preserve the darkness and be respectful of the actors and the viewers,” said Gay.
On 'Hunger'
“Hunger” will be released on June 13 and is influenced by Lidia Yuknavitch’s “The Chronology of Water.” Like “The Chronology of Water,” Gay’s memoir isn't linear. It goes between past and present.
“ 'Hunger' is about me and my relationship with trauma... It was difficult to be honest with myself, how I got to this place and how difficult it is to break free from it,” said Gay.
On dealing with success
“It actually just makes me want more. I always feel like I'm half a breath away from destitution,” said Gay.
Chee suggested she might be alluding to a sense of immigrant hustle. Gay agreed, but she also identifies her feelings toward success as the imposter syndrome.
“Even though I haven't fully absorbed it, I'm still having a blast,” said Gay.
On why 'Difficult Women' is timely
Gay had to put aside “Difficult Women” because she couldn't get it published.
“Editors said, we love ['Difficult Women'] but it makes me want to kill myself,” said Gay.
Gay explains why the stories in “Difficult Women” are important.
“We still live in a culture where women aren't believed, where people are surprised by the scope of traumas...I'm going to keep writing these stories.
"I do it because it feels necessary. We have a president who grabs women by the [crotch] and a lot of women voted for him.”