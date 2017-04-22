Why a civil rights icon chose to tell his story in the form of a comic book

A packed house greeted civil rights icon Rep. John Lewis and his co-authors of the "March" trilogy, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell, at Bovard Auditorium Saturday afternoon. Their graphic novel "March: Book Three," which is based on Lewis' life, is a finalist for a Los Angeles Times Book Prize in Young Adult Literature.

So, why a comic book? Aydin, who works as Lewis' digital director and policy advisor, grew up reading comic books and felt that the medium was an effective way to bring a new generation into Lewis' story. "When you're a kid and you don't have much to see in terms of good people ... when you finally meet one and work for one, you know you have to do something special to tell his story," Aydin said.

A young John Lewis is seen in the foreground being clubbed by a state trooper during a civil rights protest in Selma, Ala., in 1965. (Associated Press)