This is the Tesla rival that's wooing the Saudis

When Lucid showed the Air as a concept car at the New York auto show in 2017, Rawlinson said the car would start at a base price of $60,000, or $52,500 after federal tax credits. Air’s motor can produce the equivalent of 400 horsepower and run 240 miles on a charge, he said. Lucid also planned on a higher-end, 1,000-horsepower version that could drive 400 miles on a charge and would be much more expensive, selling for “well north of $100,000," he said at the time.