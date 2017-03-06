Steve McQueen's lost 'Bullitt' car reportedly has been found and restored

There are few cars more iconic than the 1968 Mustang GT that Steve McQueen drove in the 1968 movie “Bullitt.”

But that car disappeared shortly after filming was completed and, despite the late actor’s attempts to locate and purchase it for his private collection, it hasn’t been seen since.

Now a pair of car restorers claim to have found the car — in a scrapyard in Baja California — and brought it back to life.

Paramount-based body shop owner Ralph Garcia Jr., who has made a career building replicas of the “Eleanor” Mustang featured in the Nicolas Cage movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” said he was contacted by an associate in Mexico. He had found a clean ‘68 Mustang fastback that he thought would be a good candidate for “Eleanor”-ization.

The associate, Hugo Sanchez, delivered the car to a shop Garcia owns in Mexicali, Mexico. It was scheduled for restoration when Sanchez called Garcia and told he had run the vehicle identification numbers on the car and discovered it was no ordinary Mustang.

“I was going to turn it into another ‘Eleanor’ car, but my partner Googled the VIN,” Garcia said. “That’s how he found out it was the ‘Bullitt’ car. He said, ‘You can’t touch it!’ ”

The pair later enlisted the expert opinion of Kevin Marti, who they said gave the car his official seal of approval.

Marti could not be reached for comment but has told a Fox News reporter that he is “100% sure it’s authentic.”

In the Warner Bros. film, directed by Peter Yates, McQueen’s police Lt. Frank Bullitt chases and is chased by bad guys across San Francisco. Forget your “Fast and Furious” and your “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the “Bullitt” car scenes are believed by many movie historians to be the best ever filmed.

Car historian and former Petersen Automotive Museum consultant Ken Gross, who called the car “the Holy Grail of the Mustang car crowd,” said the car could be worth $1 million at auction — if it is not proved inauthentic.

“This is certainly on the list of top 10 list of most desirable missing cars,” Gross said, right up there with the Porsche actor James Dean was driving when he died.

Gross and Mustang builder Jason Engel, of the Oklahoma shop Classic Recreations, said the Marti seal of approval is key.

“If Kevin says this is it, I’ll back him,” Engel said. “He’s fanatical when it comes to the little details of these Mustangs.”

Garcia said the car’s not for sale, even though he’s had offers from private parties and has been contacted by Ford to discuss promotional ideas.

For now, Garcia said, the car is headed for a full restoration, and in the future could show up at a Barrett-Jackson or Mecum auction event.

“It’s been a blessing for me and my partner,” Garcia said. “We have a lot of plans for it.”

