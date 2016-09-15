Mobileye exec slams Tesla over Autopilot safety, but Tesla stock is jumping

Two months after auto tech firm Mobileye’s partnership with Tesla Motors Inc. dissolved, a Mobileye executive slammed Tesla, saying the design of the automaker’s Autopilot semi-autonomous driving feature was “pushing the envelope in terms of safety.”

Amnon Shashua, chairman and chief technology officer for Jerusalem-based Mobileye, told Reuters that Tesla’s Autopilot is “not designed to cover all possible crash situations in a safe manner.” The report was published Wednesday after markets closed.

Mobileye confirmed to The Times on Thursday morning that Shashua made the comments quoted by Reuters, but it would not comment further.

Mobileye develops chips and software for advanced collision-avoidance systems and had worked with Tesla on its Autopilot feature.

In July, Shashua told investors that Mobileye’s work with Tesla would not extend past the EyeQ3 chip technology, though the firm would continue to “support and maintain” the current Tesla Autopilot plans. That support included a “significant upgrade” of functions related to crash avoidance and auto steering.

The July announcement came shortly after news that a Tesla Model S driver was killed in a crash in Florida this spring while using Autopilot. The sedan slammed into a big rig after Autopilot apparently failed to distinguish between the white truck and the bright sky behind it.

“No matter how you spin it, [Autopilot] is not designed for that,” Shashua told Reuters. “It is a driver-assistance system and not a driverless system.”

Tesla has repeatedly said drivers using Autopilot are warned to keep their hands on the steering wheel and be ready to take full control of the vehicle at any time.

The Palo Alto, Calif., automaker could not immediately be reached for comment Thursday morning. But after the two companies parted ways in July, Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk said the split was “expected” and would “not have any material effect” on the electric automaker’s plans.

“MobilEye’s ability to evolve its technology is unfortunately negatively affected by having to support hundreds of models from legacy auto companies,” he said in a statement.

On Sunday, Tesla said it would upgrade Autopilot, making it rely primarily on radar rather than cameras to help the car “see” its surroundings.

Tesla’s stock was up 2.3% at $200.91 around 9 a.m. Pacific time on Thursday.

Bill Selesky, senior research analyst at Argus Research, said Shashua’s comments raise questions as to “whether this technology is ready for the public at this point.”

“Just the fact he came out with something, I think would be a negative for the company and ultimately the stock,” he said, though he later mentioned that Tesla’s stock often doesn’t react as expected.

Selesky said Shashua might be speaking out now, rather than in July when the partnership ended, because of the growing number of autonomous-vehicle developments from other automakers, such as Ford Motor Co. and General Motors. The comments could be seen as a warning to be careful, Selesky said.

Also this week, Tesla is facing new scrutiny in China about Autopilot after a state television broadcaster said a man killed in a fatal crash in January had activated the driver-assist feature.

The report by state broadcaster CCTV included apparent dash-cam footage of the car slamming into a slow-moving orange truck. The car’s driver, 23-year-old Gao Yaning, died in the crash.

An official interviewed in the report said the car's Autopilot feature was active at the time of the crash. CCTV reported that Gao’s family has sued Tesla in a Beijing court, though the lawsuit was not available in online court records.

Tesla told the Associated Press that the car was too damaged in the wreck to transmit data to company servers and that Gao’s family had not cooperated with the company's investigation.

Times staff writer Russ Mitchell and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

