SEC sues Elon Musk over his tweets about taking Tesla private

Russ Mitchell
By
Sep 27, 2018 | 1:30 PM
Tesla chief Elon Musk tweeted Aug. 7 that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at a price of $420 per share. (TNS)

The Securities and Exchange Commission sued Elon Musk on Thursday, alleging that the Tesla chief executive's tweets about taking the company private at $420 a share were “false and misleading.”

In its complaint, filed in federal court in Manhattan, the SEC asks the court to, in effect, force Musk out of Tesla’s leadership by prohibiting him “from acting as an officer or director” of a publicly traded company.

The SEC also is asking the court to force Musk to pay back “any ill-gotten gains” received as the result of his slew of Aug. 7 tweets.

“Musk’s statements” — including the assertion that he had “funding secured” to take Tesla private at a price of $420 per share — “were premised on a long series of baseless assumptions and were contrary to facts that Musk knew,” the suit alleges.
