Volkswagen to pay $2.8-billion criminal fine in U.S. diesel emission scandal

Volkswagen has been ordered by a U.S. judge to pay a $2.8-billion criminal penalty for cheating on diesel emissions tests.

Federal Judge Sean Cox in Detroit approved a deal negotiated by Volkswagen and the U.S. Justice Department. The penalty was ordered Friday, six weeks after the German automaker pleaded guilty to conspiracy and obstruction of justice.

The fine pushes the financial cost of the scandal to Volkswagen for just court penalties and vehicle buybacks past $15 billion.

Volkswagen admits that nearly 600,000 diesel cars in the U.S. were programmed to turn on pollution controls during testing and off while on the road.

Volkswagen attorney Jason Weinstein says the criminal fine is an "appropriate and serious sanction."

Separately, Volkswagen is paying $1.5 billion in a civil case brought by the government and is spending $11 billion to buy back cars and offer other compensation. Seven employees have also been charged.

