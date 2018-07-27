Trump policies affect Californians in all walks of life. Here's how the state is fighting back

Schaaf retorted that her goal was not to place officers’ lives at risk, but to safeguard the health and safety of her constituents. “It is a visceral experience to see how much fear and trauma this administration has imposed on our most vulnerable communities,” she told me recently. “When you have a city like Oakland, where roughly one-third of our residents are immigrants, you have to depend on everyone feeling they can call 911 when they have the need or that they can testify and be a witness to crime. You cannot have a community where a third of your residents feel they are victims without recourse. That is not public safety.”