CalPERS says its ex-CFO misrepresented his background — but how did he get hired in the first place?

“There was vetting,” Frost told me this week. But what kind of vetting? She said Asubonten was interviewed and his references checked, and was found to be “technically qualified for the job” of CFO. But plainly CalPERS didn’t bother to inquire closely into Transmax, or it would have discovered that it wasn’t a “private equity firm” as commonly understood, wasn’t registered anywhere as a business, and had a mail drop as its official address. Would that have inspired CalPERS to take a closer look at its technically qualified candidate? One would hope so.