Prepare for chaos in the insurance market if the GOP's scorched-earth health bill prevails

We were perhaps a bit too negative when we observed after the election that Republicans could vandalize the Affordable Care Act, even if they couldn’t fully repeal it. True vandalism, after all, doesn’t help anybody. The Republican healthcare bill due to be voted on Friday, by contrast, does have its winners: the wealthy, who will be in line for a tax break worth $346 billion over 10 years.

The losers? Everyone else. That’s because the measure, as currently written, is almost certain to destroy the individual health insurance market and Medicaid. Nor will other health insurance markets be immune from damage, although the scale of the wreckage is harder to gauge. Suffice to day that many of the ACA’s consumer protection guarantees, which would be eviscerated by the House GOP’s so-called American Health Care Act, also apply to employer insurance. Losing them could be costly.

As we write, whether the bill will pass the House on Friday is up in the air. Its prospects are even more uncertain in the Senate. But a House vote is scheduled for about 3:45 p.m., Eastern time.

Insurers are likely to walk. All of them. The individual market in 2018 will be a ghost town. — Nicholas Bagley, University of Michigan

Here’s more on how the GOP’s scorched-earth insistence on mindlessly hurtling toward ACA repeal would deliver pain and suffering.

First and foremost, the measure eliminates the ACA’s requirement that insurers cover 10 essential health benefits. As we reported this week, gutting those EHBs will allow insurers to offer insurance plans with lower premiums, but that won’t be worth the money. Under the ACA, all health plans must cover hospitalization, prescription drugs, mental health and substance addiction treatment and outpatient treatment, among other things. (More on that below.)

The House measure punts the definition of “required benefits” to the states. The consequences of this change would be to create up to 50 separate standards for what gets defined as “health insurance,” with a resulting race to the bottom. Insurers will be happiest in states with the most indulgent rules, and wariest of those that still require reasonable benefits — consumers in those states might find premiums rising sharply.

But the hastily drafted language in the bill is a confusing mess, reports Nicholas Bagley of the University of Michigan. Worse, because it becomes effective on Jan. 1, 2018, it leaves very little time for insurers to adjust their rates and offerings for the new regime. Bagley says this portends wholesale abandonment of the individual market by insurance companies, at least temporarily. “Insurers are likely to walk,” he writes. “All of them. The individual market in 2018 will be a ghost town.”

Who benefits from the Obamacare repeal bill? It's a GOP product, so the answer is: the wealthy. (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities) Who benefits from the Obamacare repeal bill? It's a GOP product, so the answer is: the wealthy. (Center on Budget and Policy Priorities)

The House bill threatens to vaporize protections for people with pre-existing medical conditions, the consumer provision perhaps most valued by the public and most consistently promised by even the most ardent critics of the ACA. The elimination of EHB requirements would allow insurers to exclude these consumers without explicitly saying so.

We’ve warned of the danger to anyone who has even a minor medical procedure, much less a chronic condition, in his or her past. Under the latest revisions to the AHCA, crafted to bring hard-core conservatives on board, protection against losing or being denied insurance because of one’s medical history is gone.

The original draft of the GOP bill went partially down this road by removing the requirement that health plans carry a minimum actuarial value — the percentage of medical costs covered — of 60%. That’s for bronze-level plans. Benchmark silver plans, on which the ACA’s premium subsidies are based, must offer 70%, at least. By eliminating EHBs, the latest draft travels all the way down the highway.

The conservative fans of eliminating EHBs argue that this will lead to lower premiums. That may be true, in a way. But the impact of the change will fall very unevenly, and will produce crummier insurance coverage for almost everyone. Among the big losers will be women and growing families, largely because pregnancy and maternity coverage is likely to become a dim memory. As we pointed out, prior to the ACA, only 18 states required maternity coverage for any plans, and only 11 required it for all plans.

Conservatives and Republicans have displayed their insensitivity to this problem in many ways, though perhaps none as cavalierly as Sen. Pat Roberts (R-Kan.), who replied sarcastically to a reporter’s question Thursday about whether he supported gutting the EHBs by saying, “I wouldn’t want to lose my mammograms.” Perhaps aware that his remark could go down as the most stupid and heartless statement in the history of the healthcare debate, he quickly apologized.

But Roberts still showed rank ignorance about what the EHBs include and why they’re needed. Before the ACA, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 62% of enrollees in the individual market did not have coverage for maternity services, 34% did not have coverage for substance abuse, 18% did not have coverage for mental health services, and 9% did not have coverage for prescription drugs.

David Anderson of Duke University, an expert in insurance plan design, explains how insurers would use their newfound freedom to exclude potentially costly customers: