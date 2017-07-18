Democrats and Republicans should now agree on these real fixes for Obamacare

Now what?

With Monday’s collapse of the Senate Republicans’ latest effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the GOP and the Trump White House are confronted with the question of what to do next, if anything, on healthcare. But that’s a question for Democrats, too.

Although there’s a general perception that Democrats consider Obamacare to be the last word on healthcare policy, that’s never been true. The ACA was the product of compromise from its inception, and also something of an experiment. No one was sure how all its moving parts would work. The law’s drafters and supporters expected that real-world experience would allow them to come back and strengthen the provisions that were working and fix those that weren’t. Those expectations were dashed by the GOP’s seven-year insistence that revision of the ACA begin and end with repeal.

Regretfully, it is now apparent that the effort to repeal and immediately replace the failure of Obamacare will not be successful. — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announces the collapse of Obamacare repeal

But there’s no dearth of proposals for making the ACA work better. With exquisite timing, Andrew Sprung of Xpostfactoid on Monday afternoon unearthed a package proposed in January by John Holahan and Linda J. Blumberg of the Urban Institute. It’s an excellent starting point that attempts to balance improvements to the law with concessions that Republicans might find palatable enough to bring on board.

It might yet be premature to start this effort, however. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), the architect of the failed Senate repeal effort and its goat, reacted to the collapse Monday night by announcing plans to vote on a full repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay “to provide for a stable transition period.” The idea is to resurrect a repeal bill that passed by Republican majorities in both houses in 2015.

Those votes were taken, however, in the full knowledge that the measure would be vetoed by President Obama, which is exactly what happened. It would presumably by signed by President Trump. If so, it would be even more of a disaster for American healthcare than the failed repeal proposals; the Congressional Budget Office forecast that it would lead to lost coverage for 32 million Americans by 2026 compared to existing law — much higher than the 22 million to 24 million who would be affected by Republican repeal measures this year — and a doubling of premiums by that date.

If Republicans and Democrats could come together in a good-faith effort to improve the Affordable Care Act, what should be on the table? Here’s a digest of the suggestions for fixes and concessions offered by Holahan and Blumberg.

First, the fixes.

-- Expand the subsidies. As the Urban Institute authors observe, the ACA’s premium subsidies are too low, and the income cutoff too sharp, to make coverage truly affordable for many working- and middle-class families. Under current law, subsidies are provided to households earning up to 400% of the federal poverty line, or $98,400 for a family of four. They’re entitled to enough so that the cost of a benchmark silver-level health plan, which would cover an average 70% of medical expenses, won’t cost them more than 9.69% of their income.

Above 400%, however, the subsidies disappear. Holahan and Blumberg calculated in a separate study that households just above the cutoff — those earning 400% to 500% of the poverty level — took the greatest hit in insurance costs, paying a median 18.1% of their income in premiums and out-of-pocket expenses. That accounts for complaints that the ACA increased the cost burdens on the middle class in order to pay for better benefits for lower-income households, and explains why the law has struggled to win approval from more than a bare 50% of Americans.

Holahan and Blumberg propose lowering the cost cap to 8.5% of income and applying it to all households, whatever their earnings. This wouldn’t be much of a windfall for higher-income families, they argue, because premiums and out-of-pocket spending don’t normally increase with income, so as income rises, the share spent on health coverage falls naturally. They also would peg subsidies to a gold-level plan, which covers an average 80% of expenses, rather than silver. Gold plans typically have lower deductibles and co-pays.

Urban Institute Families with income just over the subsidy threshold are paying heavily for ACA coverage -- an average 18.1% of income -- accounting for the law's unpopularity. Families with income just over the subsidy threshold are paying heavily for ACA coverage -- an average 18.1% of income -- accounting for the law's unpopularity. (Urban Institute)

--Step up education and outreach. The effectiveness of such efforts is well-established. States with vigorous public outreach programs, such as California, consistently have experienced higher ACA exchange enrollment than those that neglected them or even interfered. And the Trump administration’s cutback of ACA outreach and marketing immediately after the inauguration is widely blamed for a slowdown in ACA exchange enrollments in January and February this year, relative to the same period in previous years.

The rationale is inescapable. Once Republicans capitulate to the reality that the ACA is here to stay, there’s no reason not to make sure that the largest share of eligible beneficiaries know to sign up.

--Cap payments to doctors and hospitals. Reduced competition among health plans in some regions, a problem under the ACA touted incessantly by the GOP, leads to higher reimbursement rates for medical providers and consequently higher premiums. Holahan and Blumberg have a simple solution drawn from Medicare: cap those reimbursements. It’s unlikely that limiting them to Medicare rates or slightly higher would drive providers out of the market — Medicare has little trouble signing up doctors and hospitals to serve their enrollees.

And now, the givebacks.

What concessions could Democrats offer to bring Republicans to the table?