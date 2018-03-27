Is the Sandy Hook massacre the real impetus behind the Remington Arms bankruptcy?

Remington Chief Financial Officer Stephen P. Jackson Jr. made a strong case in the bankruptcy filing that the company was driven to its knees by the economics of gun sales in 2017. Remington not only found itself with millions of dollars in excess inventory last year, but stiff competition from other gunmakers that also had ramped up manufacturing in anticipation of a sales boom under a continued Democratic regime. Discounting and costly promotional marketing swept through the entire industry. Following the shooting in Parkland, Fla., once-reliable retailers, including Dick's Sporting Goods and Walmart, either placed new restrictions on gun sales or abandoned them entirely.