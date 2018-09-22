Bob Greenblatt stepping down as NBC Entertainment chairman

NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt is planning to step down after nearly eight years as the network’s top programmer — a period that saw the peacock network return to financial prosperity and ratings success.
Greenblatt has not formally announced that he is leaving, but two people close to the network said he approached NBCUniversal Chief Executive Steve Burke recent weeks and the two began negotiating his exit.
It was not immediately clear when Greenblatt will hand over the reins — or who might replace him as head of NBCUniversal’s Los Angeles-based TV division.
Greenblatt was one of Burke’s first hires, in early 2011, when cable television company Comcast Corp. took control of NBCUniversal from General Electric Co. Greenblatt, who previously was a TV producer and a top executive at Showtime, has presided over a steady strengthening of the NBC broadcast network.
NBC has finished the past few seasons in first place among the demographic of viewers aged 18 to 49, which is most important to advertisers. During his tenure, NBC launched such hit shows as “This is Us” and a series of Dick Wolf’s Chicago-themed dramas, including “Chicago Fire.”
Greenblatt,58, was not immediately available for comment.
NBC declined to comment.
The broadcast television business has become increasing challenged with declining ratings and increased competition for viewers’ attention from video streaming services. Deep-pocketed rivals such as Netflix and Amazon.com have been scooping up A-list show runners with lucrative contracts and promises of creative freedom, including producing shows that don’t necessarily have to draw big ratings.
Earlier this year, Greenblatt’s top deputy, Jennifer Salke, left NBC to run Amazon Studios, based in Culver City. Greenblatt relied heavily on Salke to cull through television projects, particularly during the frenetic pilot development process.
Greenblatt’s signature move at NBC was leading a rival of live specials and the return of fan favorite “Will & Grace.” Earlier this week, NBC had the third-biggest haul in Emmy Awards with 16 Primetime Emmys on the strength of such shows as “Saturday Night Live” and its live special “Jesus Christ: Superstar” with John Legend and Alice Cooper.
Meanwhile, Greenblatt has been heavily involved in producing a rival of “Tootsie,” which is bound for Broadway after a limited run in Chicago.
Variety first reported on Greenblatt’s exit plans.