Fox lawyers are reviewing sexual harassment allegations against business news host Charles Payne

The law firm investigating sexual harassment claims at 21st Century Fox is reviewing new allegations against a Fox Business Network host, according to three people familiar with the matter.

Charles Payne, who hosts “Making Money” on FBN, has acknowledged what he described as a three-year “romantic relationship” with a married female political analyst who frequently appeared on Fox News from 2013 to 2016. Payne admitted to the extramarital affair in a statement to the National Enquirer published Wednesday that included an apology to his wife, children and friends.

That relationship is now being reviewed after the woman contacted Fox’s law firm Paul, Weiss last month to report her allegations of sexual misconduct, the sources said. The woman, who worked for CNN last year, had a representative tell the firm she believed she was eventually blackballed from the network after she ended the affair in 2015 and tried to report Payne to top executives at Fox News, according to the sources.

The Los Angeles Times is not naming the woman because she alleges that she was coerced into a sexual relationship with Payne under threat of reprisals.

Alan Korval, an attorney representing Payne, said the anchor “categorically denies” having committed any acts of sexual harassment against the woman. Korval said Payne will respond to the woman’s allegations in court if a complaint is served.

Representatives for 21st Century Fox and Fox News declined to comment.

The woman was never an employee of Fox News, but appeared as a guest across numerous Fox News and Fox Business Network programs with the hope of becoming a paid contributor. She has told her lawyer, who is preparing a legal complaint against Fox News and Payne, that she stayed in the relationship because she believed he would help her chances of landing a position at the network, according to the sources.

Instead, the woman is alleging, after she ended the affair her appearances were drastically reduced, the sources say.

Payne, 56, has worked at Fox Business Network since it launched in 2006. Payne, who is also a Wall Street financial analyst, recently signed a new contract with the business channel which has seen significant ratings growth over the past two years.

According to the sources, the woman told her lawyer that between March 2015 and March 2016 she made several unsuccessful attempts to discuss her situation with Payne with former Fox News executive Bill Shine, who was head of programming at the time. Shine left Fox News on May 1.

The allegations are the latest to hit 21st Century Fox, which has been plagued by sexual harassment charges across several divisions over the last year. Former Fox News anchor Gretchen Carlson filed suit last year against the network's former chief executive, Roger Ailes. Since then, several other women have come forward with allegations against Ailes and other significant figures.

Tamara Holder, a former Fox News contributor, received a settlement from the company after alleging she was sexually assaulted by an executive, Francisco Cortes, who oversaw the network’s Spanish language operation. Holder never reported the incident to legal authorities, but Cortes was fired.

The network’s star anchor, Bill O’Reilly, was pushed out in April after reports that he and Fox had paid out millions to settle harassment claims going back to 2004. Los Angeles radio personality Wendy Walsh alleged that O’Reilly promised her a position on his highly rated show, “The O’Reilly Factor,” if she would have sex with him.

On Monday, Jamie Horowitz, a top executive at Fox Sports was fired amid harassment complaints.

Debra Katz, an employment attorney in Washington who specializes in sexual harassment cases, said the continued claims against 21st Century Fox show the company still has work to do despite numerous steps to improve its work environment since the departure of Ailes.

“It seems the atmosphere was so poisoned with sexual harassment that if you lift any rock you’re going to be able to find more,” Katz said.

Katz added that she believes the company will continue to aggressively address the matter — especially because 21st Century Fox wants to complete its acquisition of European pay TV giant Sky. The company is still waiting for British regulators to approve the $15-billion transaction.

“It’s going to be a long road, but as long as Fox wants the Sky deal to go through they are going to make every effort to deal with these issues head on,” Katz said.

CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "A Ghost Story," directed by David Lowery and starring Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” Kenneth Turan and Justin Chang talk about the best movies from the first half of 2017, from major studio offerings such as “Get Out” and “Cars 3” to indie darlings “The Big Sick” and “Personal Shopper.” CAPTION Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" Roger Waters talks about his new Us + Them tour and his new album, "Is This the Life We Really Want?" CAPTION Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. Pamela Adlon of "Better Things" has a surprising choice when asked about a classic show she would love to have been on. CAPTION The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says. The actor was a fan of the AMC show before joining it, so he'd seen his favorite characters get killed off. His favorite part about playing Abraham? "The fan reactions," he says.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio