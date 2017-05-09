Disney's profit surges in second quarter, but television unit's operating income declines

Walt Disney Co. reported an 11% jump in profit in the second fiscal quarter, boosted by the hit movie “Beauty and the Beast” and gains in its theme parks business.

However, the company’s media networks unit, which includes ESPN, saw operating income fall 3% to $2.2 billion.

Disney, whose television business has faced issues in adapting to the changing media landscape, attributed the decline in part to higher programming costs and subscriber losses as many consumers ditch expensive pay-TV services.

In contrast, each of the company’s three other business units — parks and resorts, studio entertainment, and consumer products and interactive media — reported year-over-year operating income increases.

Overall, Burbank-based Disney posted net income of $2.4 billion, or $1.50 per share. It reported revenue of $13.3 billion, a 3% increase.

The company only partly met the expectations of analysts, who had expected Disney to deliver adjusted earnings of $1.41 per share on revenue of $13.41 billion, according to FactSet.

“Overall, we feel good about the financial results we delivered this quarter and for the first half of the year, and we are still on track to deliver modest growth in earnings per share for fiscal 2017,” Disney Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy said on a conference call with analysts.

Disney’s film studio had a strong quarter, posting operating income of $656 million, which was up 21% from last year. The studio was aided by the theatrical strength of "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" and "Beauty and the Beast," both of which have grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

The unit also got a boost from the home entertainment performance of the films "Moana" and "Doctor Strange."

Disney’s parks and resorts business saw operating income increase 20% to $750 million. The unit was buoyed in part by the strong performance of its domestic properties, which set second-quarter records for revenue and operating income.

Shares of Disney closed up 0.58% to $112.07 in regular trading. The stock had lost 1.55% at one point in after-hours trading.

This report will be updated.

daniel.miller@latimes.com

@DanielNMiller

UPDATES:

2:40 p.m.: This article was updated with a comment from Walt Disney Co. Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy.

This article was originally published at 2:10 p.m.