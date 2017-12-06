Disney wants Fox's regional sports networks to boost ESPN

Walt Disney Co.’s potential takeover of much of 21st Century Fox could provide an enormous boost to Disney’s ESPN sports empire.

Disney would like to buy Fox’s regional sports networks -- including Prime Ticket, Fox Sports West and YES, the network that carries the New York Yankees -- as part of any deal, according to two people familiar with the discussions who were not authorized to comment.

The regional channels have become highly lucrative because they draw ardent sports fans in individual markets who want to connect with their teams. Comcast Corp. and Sony Pictures Entertainment also have expressed interest in Fox’s regional sports networks.

Fox’s regional sports networks are valued at $22.4 billion, according to an analysis Wednesday by Guggenheim Securities. Fox’s entertainment channels, meanwhile, including FX and National Geographic, were valued at $8.7 billion.

Guggenheim’s analysis put the value of all of Fox assets at $68 billion.

Losing the regional networks would leave Fox with a skimpy sports portfolio — the Fox broadcast network that airs NFL games and other sports including Major League Baseball’s World Series.

Fox plans to hold onto its national cable channel Fox Sports 1.

CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp talk about the top contenders of the awards season, including "Call Me by Your Name" and "The Florida Project." CAPTION Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. Justin Chang and Glenn Whipp on what critics awards mean for the Oscars, factoring in the academy's expanding membership. CAPTION Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert Two men return home from World War II to work on a farm, where they struggle to deal with racism and adjusting to life after war in "Mudbound." Video by Jason H. Neubert CAPTION It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." It's quite the challenge trying to interview the energetic child stars of "The Florida Project." CAPTION Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film." Director Dee Rees talks about casting Mary J. Blige, Carey Mulligan and Jason Mitchell for her film "Mudbound." After loving Mitchell's performance in "Straight Outta Compton," Rees said, "I'd be so lucky to get him in my film."

meg.james@latimes.com

@MegJamesLAT