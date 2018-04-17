Fox News supports Sean Hannity after just learning he's a client of Trump lawyer Michael Cohen

"Michael Cohen never represented me in any legal matter," Hannity said at the end of his program. "I never retained his services, I never received an invoice, I never paid Michael Cohen for legal fees. I did have occasional brief conversations with Michael Cohen — he's a great attorney — about legal questions I had where I was looking for input and perspective. My discussions with Michael Cohen never rose to any level that I needed to tell anyone that I was asking him questions, and, to be absolutely clear, they never involved any matter, any - sorry to disappoint so many – matter between me, a third party, a third group – at all. My questions exclusively almost focused on real estate."