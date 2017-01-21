Trump's inauguration is watched by 30.6 million viewers — 7 million fewer than Obama's first ceremony

The inauguration of President Trump was watched by 30.6 million television viewers on Friday, 19% below the audience of 37.8 million for President Obama’s first swearing-in ceremony in 2009.

The figure is based on preliminary data from Nielsen for inauguration coverage that aired from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern across 12 networks. Ratings for PBS, which were not available Saturday, will add to the final total.

Ratings for inauguration ceremonies are higher in years when a new president is sworn in. Obama’s second inaugural in 2013 averaged 20.6 million viewers.

Trump’s audience total is higher than the first inaugurations for George W. Bush in 2001 (29 million), Bill Clinton in 1993 (29.7 million) and George H.W. Bush in 1989 (23.3 million).

Ronald Reagan drew the largest TV audience for an inauguration in 1981 when 41.8 million viewers watched.

Fox News — the network that 40% of Trump voters turned to first for election coverage in 2016, according to a recent survey — had the largest inauguration audience with 8.4 million viewers. NBC was second with 5.8 million, followed by ABC (4.91 million), CBS (4.56 million), CNN (2.46 million) and MSNBC (1.34 million).

During the oath of office and inaugural address between noon and 12:30 Eastern, the Fox News audience peaked at 11.76 million viewers.

The Nielsen figure does not include people who watched the inauguration through video streaming on the Web. CNN, which typically has the largest streaming audience for news events, said its online viewing peaked at 12:15 p.m. Eastern with 2.3 million concurrent streams.

Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Casey Affleck finds the words in 'Manchester by the Sea' Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Casey Affleck talks about the way Kenneth Lonergan uses everyday language to convey deep emotion in "Manchester by the Sea." Caption Natalie Portman on the importance of the infamous pink dress in 'Jackie' For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. For her role as Jackie Kennedy, Natalie Portman says, "It's not a fashion story," but the clothes do tell a story. Caption Joel Edgerton finds the heart of 'Loving' Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Joel Edgerton talks about staying truthful to the real-life story of "Loving." Caption For 'Neon Demon,' Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez used a special 'ESP' to communicate Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Director Nicolas Winding Refn and composer Cliff Martinez discuss their "Neon Demon" collaboration. Caption 'Manchester By the Sea' director Kenneth Lonergan on how Casey Affleck brought a quiet character to life "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life. "Manchester By the Sea" director Kenneth Lonergan discusses writing a quiet character and working with actor Casey Affleck to bring him to life.

stephen.battaglio@latimes.com

Twitter: @SteveBattaglio