Billionaire Patrick Soon-Shiong close to deal to buy the L.A. Times and San Diego Union-Tribune

The Times has experienced months of turmoil, starting in August when several top editors were ousted. Ross Levinsohn, a former Yahoo and Fox executive, was appointed its new publisher and brought his own team to develop a new digital strategy. But last month, Levinsohn was placed on unpaid leave pending an investigation into sexual harassment claims that occurred at previous jobs. There have been three top editors in the last six months, including Jim Kirk, who was named editor in chief last week. He replaced former Forbes editor Lewis D'Vorkin, whose tumultuous three-month tenure was marked by contentious dealings with staff members. Also last month, The Times' newsroom, unhappy with corporate management and years of cost-cutting, overwhelmingly voted to join the News Guild-Communication Workers of America.